Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on Friday removed a lawsuit against BMW of North America and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Coakley LLC on behalf of Cordell Pearce. The case is 1:22-cv-03241, Pearce v. BMW of North America LLC et al.

Automotive

December 16, 2022, 7:33 PM