New Suit - Class Action

State Farm was hit with an insurance class action on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Podhurst Orseck and Rudd & Diamond, accuses State Farm of systemically breaching its Personal Articles Policy by failing to refund 'unearned premiums,' meaning the difference between the actual premium paid based on an item's appraised value versus the premium that would have been paid based on the item's replacement value. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-81572, Pearce v. State Farm General Insurance Co. et al.