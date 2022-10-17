New Suit - Employment

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, and other defendants were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by attorney William G. Colvin Esq. on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was terminated in retaliation for raising safety concerns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00263, Peacock v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 17, 2022, 3:19 PM