New Suit - Securities Class Action

Glancy Prongay & Murray and Holzer & Holzer filed a shareholder class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit accuses drive-thru coffee shop franchisor Dutch Bros Inc. and its top executives of making false statements regarding the company's business prospects surrounding increased dairy costs and expenses and margin pressures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01794, Peacock v. Dutch Bros, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 02, 2023, 7:08 AM