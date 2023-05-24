New Suit - Civil Rights

Garfield County School District #16 was hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit was brought by Greenberg Traurig and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund on behalf of Naomi Pena Villasano, a senior at Grand Valley High School in Parachute, Colorado, who is scheduled to graduate on May 27. According to the complaint, the school refuses to allow Villasano to wear a sash depicting both the American and Mexican flags at graduation because it would 'open too many doors.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01317, Villasano v. Garfield County School District #16 et al.

Education

May 24, 2023, 8:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Naomi Pea Villasano

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Garfield County School District #16

Jennifer Baugh

Keith Gronewoller

Kelly McCormick

Kimberly S Whelan

Lynn J Shore

Staci R McGruder

Vincent T Tomasulo

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation