New Suit

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Office of Foreign Assets Control were sued by PDV Holding on Monday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by Willkie Farr & Gallagher, seeks documents reflecting communications between the OFAC and the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in connection with an underlying lawsuit to which PDV is a party. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01304, PDV Holding Inc. v. United States Department of the Treasury et al.

Government

May 08, 2023, 6:52 PM

Plaintiffs

PDV Holding, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

defendants

Office Of Foreign Assets Control

United States Department Of Treasury

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act