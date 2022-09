New Suit - Contract

Locke Lord filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court against Twenty-First Century Democrats. The suit, which was filed on behalf of PDR Resources Inc., seeks an alleged outstanding balance of $810,110 for services provided under an Agreement for Fundraising and Education Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02827, Pdr Resources, Inc. v. Twenty-First Century Democrats.

District Of Columbia

September 16, 2022, 4:06 PM