JPMorgan Chase was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Boies Schiller Flexner on behalf of PCL Construction Services Inc., seeks to recover more than $30 million from the defendant, which acted as lead arranger for a construction contract now in default. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05041, PCL Construction Services, Inc. v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

June 16, 2023, 10:37 AM

PCL Construction Services, Inc.

Boies Schiller Flexner

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract