The U.S. government was sued on Friday in Arizona District Court over former president Donald Trump's 2018 Family Separation Policy. Under the policy, families seeking asylum at the border were split apart and detained in separate facilities in an effort to deter illegal immigration. The complaint seeks recovery for physical, mental and emotional damages under the Federal Tort Claims Act. The suit was brought by Hogan Lovells, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie and the Refugee & Immigrant Center for Education & Legal Services (RAICES). The case is 2:23-cv-00780, P.C.J. et al. v. United States of America.

May 05, 2023, 8:37 PM

