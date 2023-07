New Suit - Contract

Armstrong Teasdale filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court targeting two seller stockholders on behalf of PCI Intermediate. The suit contends that Robert Eng and John S. Horton breached terms of a merger agreement by submitting a demand for arbitration in regards to certain payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01413, PCI Intermediate, Inc. v. John S. Horton et al.

