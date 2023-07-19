New Suit - Shareholder

Armstrong Teasdale filed a lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of oxygen equipment supplier Pacific Consolidated Industries subsidiary PCI Intermediate Inc. The court case, which targets PCI shareholders, seeks a declaration that shareholders’ claims that PCI breached a merger agreement are not arbitrable. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05825, Pci Intermediate, Inc. v. John S. Horton et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 19, 2023, 4:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Pci Intermediate, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Armstrong Teasdale

defendants

John S Horton

Robert Eng

nature of claim: 896/over an arbitration judgment