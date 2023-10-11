Who Got The Work

Brad Bondi and Neil J. Schumacher from Paul Hastings have stepped in to represent James Fritts and RI Insurance Services in a pending civil RICO and breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in Washington Western District Court by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on behalf of PCF Insurance Services of the West, accuses Fritts of manipulating the financial records of Rice Insurance Agency to deliberately inflate his earn-out payments from the sale of the company to PCF. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour, is 2:23-cv-01468, Pcf Insurance Services of the West LLC v. Fritts et al.

Business Services

October 11, 2023, 9:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Pcf Insurance Services of the West LLC

Plaintiffs

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

defendants

James Fritts

RI Insurance Services LLC

defendant counsels

Byrnes Keller Cromwell LLP

Paul Hastings

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract