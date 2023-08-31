Who Got The Work

Michael E. Jusczyk of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Consolidated Foam in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed June 9 in Rhode Island District Court by Feeney IP Law on behalf of PBS International Ltd., contends that the defendant's unauthorized use of the 'Duraweb' mark is likely to cause consumer confusion in the competing agricultural market. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr., is 1:23-cv-00242, Pbs International Ltd v. Consolidated Foam.

Agriculture

August 31, 2023, 9:56 AM

Pbs International Ltd

Feeney Law Group

Consolidated Foam

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims