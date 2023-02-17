New Suit - Contract

Gray Reed & McGraw filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of PBC LLC, doing business as PackageHub Business Center. The suit takes aim at ShipRite Services Inc., a provider of shipping rating software for retail shipping stores. The court action seeks a declaration that the PackageHub has the right to require its franchisees to use a third party's point-of-sale software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00374, PBC, LLC d/b/a Packagehub Business Center v. Shiprite Services, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 17, 2023, 5:08 PM