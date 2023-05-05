New Suit

Dry bar enterprise P&B Franchise d/b/a Primp and Blow and Melodi Lee Harmon filed a lawsuit against Harmon's son-in-law Andrew R. Dawson on Friday in Arizona District Court. According to the complaint, after filing for divorce from Harmon's daughter, Dawson illegally accessed the plaintiffs' email accounts and obtained proprietary business info and privileged attorney-client communications, then threatened to use the documents for his advantage in the divorce proceedings. The suit was brought by Quarles & Brady. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00784, P&B Franchise LLC et al. v. Dawson.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 05, 2023, 8:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Melodi Lee Harmon

P&B Franchise LLC

Quarles & Brady

defendants

Andrew R Dawson

nature of claim: 890/