New Suit - Employment

Dziupla Restaurant and its owner were hit with a lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court under the William Wilberforce Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act. The suit was brought by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and the Legal Aid Society on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that her immigration status and physical safety were threatened in retaliation for raising concerns about unpaid wages. The plaintiff also claims sexual harassment and assault. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01617, Pazderova v. Drzewiecki et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 02, 2023, 2:12 PM