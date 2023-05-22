New Suit - Consumer

Citibank was sued Sunday in California Southern District Court over alleged violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the Rosenthal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The lawsuit was brought by BLC Law Center on behalf of Jasmine Paz, who alleges that the defendant continually contacted her using automated recordings to collect a debt without her consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00928, Paz v. Citibank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 22, 2023, 3:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Jasmine Paz

Blc Law Center, Apc

defendants

Citibank, N.A.

nature of claim: 890/