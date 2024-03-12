Who Got The Work

Chandrika Vira of Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox has entered an appearance for Block, the fintech business formerly known as Square, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 22 in New York Southern District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Payvox, asserts a single patent related to point of advertising purchasing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, is 1:24-cv-01336, Payvox LLC v. Block, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

March 12, 2024, 10:20 AM

