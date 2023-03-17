Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hebbler & Giordano on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against National Continental Insurance, a Progressive company, 10 Roads Express and Zufar Urdashev to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys on behalf of Madysin Belle, Felton Payton Jr. and Veranique Payton. The case is 2:23-cv-00961, Payton et al v. National Continental Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 12:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Felton Payton, Jr.

Madysin Belle

Veranique Payton

defendants

National Continental Insurance Company

10 Roads Express, LLC

Zufar Urdashev

defendant counsels

Hebbler Giordano

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision