Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dilworth Paxson on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ECPAT-USA, a nonprofit which advocates against the human trafficking of children, and Lori Cohen to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Van Der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin on behalf of virtual public relations firm Payton Communications. The case is 2:22-cv-05000, Payton et al v. ECPAT-USA, Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 15, 2022, 3:05 PM