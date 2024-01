News From Law.com

David Szuchman, a former prosecutor and PayPal Executive, is withdrawing his bid for Westchester County District Attorney, per his campaign. Szuchman began exploring a run for the seat in November, after current DA, Miriam Rocah, announced she would not seek reelection in 2024.

New York

January 03, 2024, 3:45 PM

