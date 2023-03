News From Law.com

Dan Schulman is the chief executive officer of PayPal. He was the keynote speaker at the final day of Legalweek in New York City. The session was moderated by Stephanie Wilkins, editor-in-chief of Legaltech News. He emphasized the need for companies to embrace a purpose, not just make money.

March 28, 2023, 2:49 PM

