Rapper GloRilla, Universal Music Group, Warner Music and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by the Hayes Law Firm on behalf of Ivory Paynes, arises over the defendants' sampling of the plaintiff's copyrighted 1994 song, 'Street of Westbank,' in GloRilla's 2022 releases, 'Tomorrow' and 'Tomorrow 2.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01308, Paynes v. Woods et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
April 19, 2023, 5:06 PM