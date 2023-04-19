New Suit - Copyright

Rapper GloRilla, Universal Music Group, Warner Music and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by the Hayes Law Firm on behalf of Ivory Paynes, arises over the defendants' sampling of the plaintiff's copyrighted 1994 song, 'Street of Westbank,' in GloRilla's 2022 releases, 'Tomorrow' and 'Tomorrow 2.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01308, Paynes v. Woods et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 19, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Ivory Paynes

Plaintiffs

Hayes Law Firm, PLC

defendants

Universal Music Group, Inc.

Warner Chappell Music, Inc

Antonio Anderson, Jr

Artist Publishing Group, LLC

Collective Music Group, LLC

Gloria Woods

Sony/Atv Music Publishing, LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims