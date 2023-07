New Suit - Americans with Disabilities Act

Dollar Tree and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged structural barriers to access in violation of the ADA, was filed by Garcia-Menocal & Perez on behalf of a wheelchair user. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61343, Payne v. Williams Magnolia Properties, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Denise Payne

Plaintiffs

Garcia-Menocal & Perez, P.L.

defendants

Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.

Regal Cinemas, Inc.

Moon Thai & Japanese, Inc.

Williams Magnolia Properties, LLC

Yjbm Enterprises, LLC

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA