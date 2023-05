New Suit - Employment

United Natural Foods was hit with an employment lawsuit in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on Monday. The lawsuit, over alleged disability discrimination, was filed by The Hobbs Law Firm and Donham Law on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00789, Payne v. United Natural Foods, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 15, 2023, 11:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Payne

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Michael F. Fenton

Donham Law

defendants

United Natural Foods, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA