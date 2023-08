New Suit - ADA Compliance

7-Eleven, the popular convenience store chain, and Morganel Company were sued Thursday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Northwest 31st Avenue premises, was brought by Garcia-Menocal & Perez on behalf of Denise Payne. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61491, Payne v. Morganel Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 6:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Denise Payne

Plaintiffs

Garcia-Menocal & Perez, P.L.

defendants

7-Eleven, Inc.

Morganel Company

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA