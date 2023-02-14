New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Campbell Soup Company and Snyder's-Lance Inc. were hit with a consumer class action Monday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the sale of 'Snyder’s of Hanover Braided Twists Pretzels.' The suit, brought by Gucovschi Rozenshteyn PLLC, contends that the product is marketed as containing whole grain and that their honey wheat product contains real honey, when the products ingredient panel lists enriched wheat flour as its primary ingredient and brown sugar as the honey wheat products primary ingredient. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01210, Payne v. Campbell Soup Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 14, 2023, 4:41 AM