New Suit - Product Liability

Kia Motors and Kia America were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday in New York Western District Court in connection with 'the Kia Challenge,' an infamous TikTok craze in which participants take advantage of a well-known design defect in order to 'hotwire' Kia vehicles. The court action was filed by MLG Attorneys at Law and Richmond Vona LLC on behalf of the estates of two high school students who died after a friend who had stolen a Kia Sportage drove them into a wall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00881, Payne et al v. Kia Corporation et al.