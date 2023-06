Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Adams and Reese on Monday removed a lawsuit against Columbia Gulf Transmission LLC to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by Hales & Strickland on behalf of Danny Payne, Eric Payne and Jimmy A. Payne, who contend that the defendant constructed a hazardous, high-pressure gas pipeline within close proximity of the plaintiffs’ home. The case is 3:23-cv-00744, Payne et al v. Columbia Gulf Transmission LLC.

Energy

June 05, 2023, 3:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Danny Payne

Eric Payne

Jimmy A. Payne

Plaintiffs

Hales & Strickland

defendants

Columbia Gulf Transmission L L C

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference