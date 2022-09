New Suit - Employment

Paylocity, a payroll and human resources company, filed an employment lawsuit on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Jenner & Block, accuses two former employees of launching competing company Clarity HCM in violation of non-compete provisions in their employment contracts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05236, Paylocity Holding Corp. v. Harris et al.

Illinois

September 26, 2022, 7:41 PM