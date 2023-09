News From Law.com

John Hoyns committed $20 million—among the largest gift in the school's history—to his alma mater, the University of Michigan Law School as a way of paying it forward. The gift from Hoyns, who retired last year from Hughes Hubbard & Reed, will provide scholarships for students in need, according to the school's announcement.

September 15, 2023, 12:12 PM

