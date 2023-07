New Suit - Discrimination

Walmart was hit with a discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action was brought by Black Rock Trial Lawyers on behalf of Giselle Payano, who contends that Walmart employees denied her the ability to purchase products due to her race, using a racial slur. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01619, Payano v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 19, 2023, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Giselle Payano

Plaintiffs

Black Rock Trial Lawyers, PLLC

defendants

Walmart Inc

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation