News From Law.com

At the root of pay transparency laws being enacted by states and localities is the idea that, by giving job applicants the pay range for a particular job, employers will reduce any pay gaps between genders. But such laws, including New York City's requiring posting of "the minimum and maximum annual salary or hourly wage," generally fail to explicitly account for one form of compensation ripe for bias—bonuses.

March 03, 2023, 8:50 AM