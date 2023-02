News From Law.com

Blackstone Chief Legal Officer John Finley received a 25% pay increase in 2022, pushing his compensation from $17.8 million to $22.2 million. That figure is sure to put him among the highest-paid legal chiefs for 2022. In fiscal 2021, just three legal chiefs in the Fortune 1000 received compensation topping $20 million, according to an ALM Intelligence analysis

Investment Firms

February 27, 2023, 11:11 AM