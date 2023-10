News From Law.com

General counsel compensation is growing faster than CEO pay, narrowing the pay gap for the two C-suite roles, a study from Equilar found. Irt found that median compensation for CEOs was 4.1 times that of general counsel in 2022. That compares with 4.3 times in 2018.

October 09, 2023, 6:00 AM

