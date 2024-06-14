Pay for Autodesk Legal Chief Jumped 37% in Latest Year | Law...

News From Law.com

Ruth Ann Keene, who was an Autodesk attorney for 11 years earlier in her career and boomeranged back to become the company's chief legal officer in January 2022, received compensation of $3.97 million in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31. Keene's fiscal 2024 pay, revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Thursday, represented a 37% jump from the $2.92 million she earned in her first full year with the company, which makes design software for such industries as architecture and construction.

Technology

June 14, 2024, 1:25 PM

