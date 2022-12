News From Law.com

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton circulated a press statement Wednesday that reads like a politically charged diatribe intended to disparage the Biden Administration and the Texas Bar Foundation, the charitable arm of the State Bar of Texas. Paxton claimed in the announcement that he is expanding an ongoing investigation into the foundation to determine whether funds contributed to certain grant recipients "are being used to support the border invasion."

Texas

December 15, 2022, 8:37 AM