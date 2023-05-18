Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Evans Fears & Schuttert on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by California Consumer Attorneys on behalf of the owners of a 2021 Ford F-150. The case is 3:23-cv-00911, Pawlicica et al v. Ford Motor Company et al.

May 18, 2023, 2:57 PM

Anna Pawlicica

Peter Komfolio

Ford Motor Company

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

