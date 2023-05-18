Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Evans Fears & Schuttert on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by California Consumer Attorneys on behalf of the owners of a 2021 Ford F-150. The case is 3:23-cv-00911, Pawlicica et al v. Ford Motor Company et al.
Automotive
May 18, 2023, 2:57 PM
Plaintiffs
- Anna Pawlicica
- Peter Komfolio
- California Consumer Attorneys PC
- California Consumer Attorneys, P.C.
defendants
- Ford Motor Company
- Does 1 through 10, inclusive
defendant counsels
- Evans Fears & Schuttert LLP
- Evans Fears & Schuttert, LLP
- Evans Fears & Schuttert
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract