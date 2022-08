Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Alston & Bird on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Oxford Health Insurance Inc., a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, to New York Western District Court. The suit, pertaining to the improper handling of a plan participants insurance claims, was filed by Hurwitz Fine PC on behalf of Michael Pawelek. The case is 1:22-cv-00635, Pawelek v. Oxford Health Insurance, Inc.