New Suit - Contract

Pemaquid Marine and Boatworks and Theodore S. Dervian were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in Maine District Court. The suit, brought by Pierce Atwood on behalf of Justin Pavoni and Kimberly Pavoni, alleges that a custom-ordered boat was not built on time and seeks to recoup the deposit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00012, Pavoni et al. v. Dervian et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 09, 2023, 3:01 PM