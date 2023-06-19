Who Got The Work

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partners Collin J. Cox, Gregg J. Costa and Harris M. Mufson have entered appearances for Paysafe Payment Processing Solutions LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 4 in Texas Southern District Court by Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry on behalf of Pavilion Payments Gaming Services Inc., accuses Paysafe Payment Processing Solutions of hiring a former Pavilion executive despite a non-compete provision in his contract. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:23-cv-01669, Pavilion Payments Gaming Services, Inc. v. Paysafe Payment Processing Solutions LLC.

Gaming & Esports

June 19, 2023, 4:11 AM

