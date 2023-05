New Suit - Employment

Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry filed a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Pavilion Payments Gaming Service. The suit accuses Paysafe Payment Processing Solutions of hiring a former Pavilion executive despite a non-compete provision in his contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01669, Pavilion Payments Gaming Services, Inc. v. Paysafe Payment Processing Solutions LLC.

Gaming & Esports

May 04, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Pavilion Payments Gaming Services, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry

defendants

Paysafe Payment Processing Solutions LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract