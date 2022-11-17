New Suit - Copyright

Davis Polk & Wardwell filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Matthew Pavich. The suit pursues claims against James Manzello for allegedly stealing all the profits and credit for Pavich and Manzello's 'Handsome Dancer' comedy duo's hit parody song and video 'Coincidance, Coincidance,' which is licensed for use by a Netflix film, the Ellen Show and NBC's the World of Dance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07022, Pavich v. Manzello.

