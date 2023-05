Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at SmithAmundsen on Monday removed a lawsuit against PGT Trucking and David W. Radcliffe to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed pro se by Pavlo Vayda on behalf of his company, Pava Logistics. The case is 1:23-cv-02872, Pava Logistics, Inc. v. PGT Trucking, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 08, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Pava Logistics, Inc.

defendants

David W. Radcliffe

Pgt Trucking, Inc.

defendant counsels

SmithAmundsen

Amundsen Davis LLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision