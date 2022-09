Who Got The Work

Unum Group, a Tennessee-based insurance firm, has retained attorneys Alyse Windsor and James S. Williams of Dentons to fight a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, for long-term disability benefits, was filed Aug. 10 in Alabama Northern District Court by Higgs & Emerson on behalf of Brian Paulus. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr., is 5:22-cv-01018, Paulus v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

September 09, 2022, 10:50 AM