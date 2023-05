Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burger Meyer LLP on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Wilshire Law Firm on behalf of Vivian Cruz Paulino. The case is 5:23-cv-00796, Paulino v. Murillo.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 04, 2023, 7:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Vivian Cruz Paulino

defendants

Walmart Inc

Hugo Murillo

Peter Baca

Todd Haas

defendant counsels

Burger And Meyer LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims