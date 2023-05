Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Allstate to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by Fuller Law Firm on behalf of a Black plaintiff who claims that she was retaliated against and unlawfully terminated after making complaints about race-based bias. The case is 3:23-cv-00281, Pauling v. Allstate Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 13, 2023, 12:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Selena Pauling

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination