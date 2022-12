Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plunkett Cooney on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Dollar General to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Edward G. Marshall on behalf of Mary Clarelesse Pauli. The case is 2:22-cv-13068, Pauli v. Dolgencorp, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 19, 2022, 3:49 PM