Removed To Federal Court

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius removed an employment lawsuit against Snohomish County Public Utility Friday to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Rodney R. Moody on behalf of David Pauley, who contends he was wrongfully demoted after filing a harassment complaint. The case is 2:22-cv-01129, Pauley v. Snohomish County Public Utility District No 1.

Business Services

August 12, 2022, 8:19 PM