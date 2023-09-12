Paul Weiss Trio of Kirkland Hires Could Each Score $20M Year...

News From Law.com

Three of the Kirkland & Ellis partners heading to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison could each earn $20 million in annual compensation at their new firm, according to people who independently confirmed details about the partners' moves. Compensation for transactional partners Neel Sachdev and Roger Johnson in the U.K. and Eric Wedel in the U.S. could be more or less than $20 million depending on how much business they bring from Kirkland, their status in the firm's share system and Paul Weiss' profitability, the people said.

